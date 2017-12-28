Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,471

New Titans Return Stop Motion Commercial



It’s good to see advertisements for Transformers and now we have a great*New Titans Return Stop Motion Commercial for your viewing pleasure. The commercial features Titans Return Optimus Prime and Hot Rod toys against mighty*Overlord in a fierce battle to recover the Matrix of Leadership. The commercial has got nice animation effects and a lot of action, as many of us like, and it also promotes the new Titans Return series on



Go90 . You can watch the commercial below and then you can click on the bar to sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!

