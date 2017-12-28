Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,471
New Titans Return Stop Motion Commercial


It's good to see advertisements for Transformers and now we have a great*New Titans Return Stop Motion Commercial for your viewing pleasure. The commercial features Titans Return Optimus Prime and Hot Rod toys against mighty*Overlord in a fierce battle to recover the Matrix of Leadership. The commercial has got nice animation effects and a lot of action, as many of us like, and it also promotes the new Titans Return series on Go90. You can watch the commercial below and then you can click on the bar to sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!

The post New Titans Return Stop Motion Commercial appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



