Thanks to Lost Light writer James Roberts on Twitter
*we have a look the the impressive*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #13 Cover A Line Art. The cover, by artist Jack Lawrence
, features Cyclonus at the center sitting with his sword, looking concentrated and surrounded by Rodimus and his crew. A very nice cover indeed, and we hope to see the final color version soon. Transformers: Lost Light #13 (W) James Roberts (A) Alex Milne (CA) Jack Lawrence CABIN FEVER! Crammed into a dead Decepticon astropod thats ten sizes too small, the displaced crew of the Lost Light face their most » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #13 Cover A Line Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...