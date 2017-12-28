Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*bludgeon94, we have our first report of*Transformers: Power Of The Primes Legends Wave 1 In The UK. POTP Legends figures*Beachcomber, Windcharger, Skrapnel (AKA Sharpnel), and new Dinobot Slash were spotted at*Westfield Entertainer in Stratford.* We are glad POTP figures continue showing up around the world. Happy hunting to all UK fans!
