Transformers: Power Of The Primes Legends Wave 1 Found In The UK



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*bludgeon94, we have our first report of*Transformers: Power Of The Primes Legends Wave 1 In The UK. POTP Legends figures*Beachcomber, Windcharger, Skrapnel (AKA Sharpnel), and new Dinobot Slash were spotted at*Westfield Entertainer in Stratford.* We are glad POTP figures continue showing up around the world. Happy hunting to all UK fans!



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*bludgeon94, we have our first report of*Transformers: Power Of The Primes Legends Wave 1 In The UK. POTP Legends figures*Beachcomber, Windcharger, Skrapnel (AKA Sharpnel), and new Dinobot Slash were spotted at*Westfield Entertainer in Stratford.* We are glad POTP figures continue showing up around the world. Happy hunting to all UK fans!

