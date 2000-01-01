Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Custom Power of the Primes Swoop Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 03:47 PM   #1
GotBot
Robot Master
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 755
Custom Power of the Primes Swoop Review
Transformers Power of the Primes Dinobot Swoop is excellent out of package, but even better with some custom paint applications!
https://youtu.be/wQYXBB0I3QA
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Power of the Prime Rodimus M.I.B.
Transformers
transformers TITANS RETURN fortress maximus
Transformers
SKY LYNX Transformers G1 1986 100% Complete, Working + Box! Priced to Sell!
Transformers
ULTRA MAGNUS Transformers G1 1986 BOXED, COMPLETE + POP-UP BOOK!!
Transformers
transformers titans return Lot Slugslinger Trigger Happy Twintwist Topspin Krok
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:42 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.