Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page ReAction Super 7 Transformers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:05 PM   #1
Skorpulator
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2021
Location: Ontario
Posts: 58
ReAction Super 7 Transformers
Aren't they great? Never really liked Action Masters back then, or non transforming figures in general, but those ReAction figures, I feel like buying them all! Who's selling them other than TRU?
Skorpulator is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:18 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,353
Re: ReAction Super 7 Transformers
..... They're like 22 bucks for a small nontransforming figure with MINIMAL articulation. Maybe if they were 10-12 each.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:34 PM   #3
Skorpulator
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2021
Location: Ontario
Posts: 58
Re: ReAction Super 7 Transformers
But they look great on their retro card... I even feel like buying some G.I. Joes. Destro looks particularly good.
Skorpulator is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.