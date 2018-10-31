Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,358

Pteraxadon, Prowl and Sixgun ? Official Transformers Pics from Lucca C&G 2018



Official pics from Lucca Comics and Games are in! Pteraxadon, Prowl and Sixgun all get the Seige treatment. Read on for the official pics! Build the ultimate battlefield with SIEGE figures. SIEGE plunges fans into the epic fight to survive on the final day of the AUTOBOT and DECEPTICON battle to control CYBERTRON. The DECEPTICON resistance army and the AUTOBOT counter-resistance fighters gear up with the C.O.M.B.A.T. (CYBERTRONIAN Omnifuctional Modular Battlefield Assault Tech) System, the universe’s most advanced modular weaponry. Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Battle Masters WFC-S16 Pteraxadon Action Figure (Ages 8 and up) The 1.5-inch WFC-S16 PTERAXADON



The post Pteraxadon, Prowl and Sixgun – Official Transformers Pics from Lucca C&G 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





