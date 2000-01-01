Today, 11:06 PM #1 Ironwave Master in disguise Join Date: Jun 2012 Location: Laval, QC Posts: 1,734 MP collection choices



Anyways, I was sitting home watching TV and I am like, Optimus and Megatron would look good in my living room next to my TV. Unless I find good deals here for Optimus and Megatron, they will be KO's much cheaper. And I won't stop there, I want to get Soundwave as well. Now I am debating whether I should get Prowl, Wheeljack, Ironhide, Maketoys Jazz (Downbeat), Sunstreaker, Sideswipe.



Any opinions and thoughts on these figures?





Cheers!

Die Autobots!

