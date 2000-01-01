Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page MP collection choices
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:06 PM   #1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Ironwave's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,734
MP collection choices
First off, I would like to say hello to everybody on here. I am not on much, busy with work. But it's good to be back. And I would like to wish everyone Happy Holidays.

Anyways, I was sitting home watching TV and I am like, Optimus and Megatron would look good in my living room next to my TV. Unless I find good deals here for Optimus and Megatron, they will be KO's much cheaper. And I won't stop there, I want to get Soundwave as well. Now I am debating whether I should get Prowl, Wheeljack, Ironhide, Maketoys Jazz (Downbeat), Sunstreaker, Sideswipe.

Any opinions and thoughts on these figures?


Cheers!
~ Ironwave
__________________
Die Autobots!
Ironwave is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Masterpiece Starscream MP-03
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 Mini Autobots lot of 13! All in AMAZING CONDITION!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Goldbug Original Sealed with Decoy Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Beachcomber Original Sealed Candian Card
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 Megatron Walther P-38 BOX ONLY Hasbro Takara 1984
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Wing Saber Hasbro complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.