Today, 07:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Lost Light issue 25 Jack Lawrence Cover


The end is near, the quest is over, and mysteries have been resolved. The drama that kicked off in the Death of Optimus Prime, ran through More than Meets the Eye and continued in Lost Light is soon set to conclude, and we now have a look at the “Cover A” artwork of Lost Light issue 25. This cover artwork drawn and inked by Jack Lawrence and colored by Joana Lafuente calls back to the first issue of More than Meets the Eye, showing one last cast group shot. Of note is that James Roberts has shared some &#187; Continue Reading.

