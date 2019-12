Hasbro x Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Prototype At Singapore Comic Con 2019

Via Oh My Primus! Facebook *we have our first look at the impressive*Hasbro x Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Prototype that is on display at Singapore Comic Con 2019. This is a 60 cm tall action figure that bring the detail and movie accuracy to a new level. This figure features a new "Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System" which meand that the internal frame design, all the moveable gears are independent however movement is driven between the connected gear parts like a real machine. You can check out a small CGI video showing how this works here .