Hasbro x Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Prototype At Singapore Comic Con 2019
*we have our first look at the impressive*Hasbro x Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Prototype that is on display at Singapore Comic Con 2019. This is a 60 cm tall action figure that bring the detail and movie accuracy to a new level. This figure features a new “Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System” which meand that the internal frame design, all the moveable gears are independent however movement is driven between the connected gear parts like a real machine. You can check out a small CGI video showing how this works here
