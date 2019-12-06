|
G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime Promotional Video
The Japanese G-Shock Website
*have just uploaded a very nice*G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime Promotional Video for our viewing pleasure. Master Nemesis Optimus Prime is the new Takara Tomy and G-Shock collaboration. This is a*special G-Shock DW-5600TF19-1 in Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy colors. It features a new LCD screen with red backlight with a Decepticon insignia and a 2-color molding band. It also includes a*transformable watch pedestal: Nemesis Alter Mode that can convert in the main robot body. This video features a simple but very cool animation that provides some visuals to Master Nemesis Prime background story. He*is supposed » Continue Reading.
The post G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime Promotional Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.