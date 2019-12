G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime Promotional Video

The Japanese G-Shock Website have just uploaded a very nice G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime Promotional Video for our viewing pleasure. Master Nemesis Optimus Prime is the new Takara Tomy and G-Shock collaboration. This is a special G-Shock DW-5600TF19-1 in Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy colors. It features a new LCD screen with red backlight with a Decepticon insignia and a 2-color molding band. It also includes a transformable watch pedestal: "Nemesis Alter Mode" that can convert in the main robot body. This video features a simple but very cool animation that provides some visuals to Master Nemesis Prime background story.