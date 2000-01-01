Slugslinger and Caliburst are a nice way to send off the line. It is another successful reuse of an existing mold, with new part no less. I added a couple of slight, very slight, paint applications and am left wondering why his wrists do not lock into place but, overall, he is certainly worth adding if you can find him. Additionally, I take a little bit of time here to give some credit where it is due. I have been really hard this year on the franchise we enjoy for many reasons, but I have seen a few recent trends in my neck of the woods that I hope to see continue and improve for everyone.
