|
Transformers Galaxies Issue #4 ITunes Preview
ITunes
*have just uploaded the first preview of the upcoming*IDW Transformers Galaxies Issue #4. The Transformers Galaxies series is an spin-off of the new main Transformers ongoing series 2019 featuring -favorite secondary characters and their background story and the first story brings us fan-favorite Contructicons and Devastator, of course. We are in the final issue of this 4-part mini-series. Constructicons Rising, Part Four! With the help of their benefactors, the Constructicons have once more been empowered. And with power, comes a way for them to escape their exile… and tear everything down in the process! The devastating conclusion to the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Galaxies Issue #4 ITunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.