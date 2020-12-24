|
Transformers ?Buzzworthy Bumblebee? Figures Out At US Retail
And with just a few hours before Christmas we have an unexpected surprise at US stores. Reddit user*LordHyness*has shared photographic proof
of our first US sighting of the new*Transformers “Buzzworthy Bumblebee” figures. These figures were spotted at*Target in Forsyth County, Georgia. Merry Christmas and happy hunting!
