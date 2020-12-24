Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,915
Transformers ?Buzzworthy Bumblebee? Figures Out At US Retail


And with just a few hours before Christmas we have an unexpected surprise at US stores. Reddit user*LordHyness*has shared photographic proof of our first US sighting of the new*Transformers “Buzzworthy Bumblebee” figures. These figures were spotted at*Target in Forsyth County, Georgia. Merry Christmas and happy hunting!

The post Transformers “Buzzworthy Bumblebee” Figures Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



