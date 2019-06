Akroyer Animated Join Date: Feb 2010 Location: Miramichi, NB Posts: 1,947

Greenlight Pre-orders





https://www.seibertron.com/transform...-method/43479/





if you replace the .com with .ca it actually worked for me. I was able to pre-order it from my wish list at Amazon.ca







Its listed at $32.99. Which didnt seem too bad, since Deluxes are $29.99 at Walmart anyway.





