Toyhax.com March 2019 Update
Toyhax
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “We have another excellent update for you! We’re kicking it off with our set for Siege Ultra Magnus
, with some much needed window additions!; Tasteful and subtle, our upgrades for Siege Shockwave
look like the kind of details the toy was intended to have; Last on the Siege docket, the Wave 1 Battlemasters
get some love, too; Sometimes, people are amazed at how fast we come up with sets after » Continue Reading.
The post Toyhax.com March 2019 Update
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/