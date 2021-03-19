Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingom Galvatron Cannon Mode First Look
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,284
Transformers Kingom Galvatron Cannon Mode First Look


If you were interested in the recent Kingdom Galvatron first robot mode images, now we finally have our first image of Galvatron’s cannon mode for your viewing pleasure. A very nice G1 rendition of Galvatron’s alt mode. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Kingom Galvatron Cannon Mode First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
STRATOSPHERE AUTOBOT TRANSFORMER ROTF 2009 Voyager class - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers Siege Red Wing - *Open Box* Never Removed from Plastic Container!
Transformers
Transformers g1 Slugfest Overkill
Transformers
Transformers war for cybertron trilogy Soundwave cassettes
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID Deluxe Class Cliffjumper 2012 w Instructions
Transformers
Cheetor R.E.D. RED Transformers Beast Wars Series - In Hand - Hasbro 6" Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.