Transformers Kingom Galvatron Cannon Mode First Look
If you were interested in the recent Kingdom Galvatron first robot mode images, now we finally have our first image of Galvatron’s cannon mode for your viewing pleasure. A very nice G1 rendition of Galvatron’s alt mode. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!
