Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Additional Images & Identification Codes
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*prime roller*we can share for you new in-hand images and the identification codes list of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3. These new little and fun figures have been found only in Taiwan
at the moment.*prime roller was king to hunt some of them and he*has shared for us some new information and images, revealing the robot mode of each figure. To top it all, we have in-hand images of the little Chromia and Whirl. The Tiny Turbo changers figures are packed in blind bags, but theres a code embossed on the bottoms » Continue Reading.
