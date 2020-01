Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Additional Images & Identificati

Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*prime roller*we can share for you new in-hand images and the identification codes list of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3. These new little and fun figures have been found only in Taiwan at the moment.*prime roller was king to hunt some of them and he*has shared for us some new information and images, revealing the robot mode of each figure. To top it all, we have in-hand images of the little Chromia and Whirl. The Tiny Turbo changers figures are packed in blind bags, but there’s a code embossed on the bottoms » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Additional Images & Identification Codes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM