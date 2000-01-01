Today, 12:53 AM #1 rubadubspawn Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: Toronto Posts: 18 rubadubspawn 3P MP Figures For Sale (Canada Only)



I'm an active member on TFW with lots of positive feedback from buyers worldwide. This thread is really just for my CDN sales - stuff I have available for local Toronto meet ups. I'm also willing to ship anywhere in Canada (cost is paid by buyer - I don't make money on this). Advantage of CDN sales is that you get the items in hand WAY faster.



I accept interact payments within Canada and typically ship within 2 days. Please see my feedback and reputation here:



FEEDBACK



All prices in CAD and relatively firm. Low ball offers ignored.



All figures brand new factory sealed unless noted with a *. Figures with a * have been opened and displayed behind glass and then returned to box. All adult owned.



PLEASE email



Thanks!



Here are the figs...







BadCube Speedbump MP Trailbreaker $125

BADCUBE LORRY MP HOIST $125

XTB Apollyon (MP Megatron) $140

KFC Junkion Brothers (MP Wreck Gar & Junkion Warrior) $235

KFC Junkion Brothers (MP Wreck Gar & Junkion Warrior) TFCon Exclusive $235*

Generation Toy J4zz MP Jazz $120

Maketoys Downbeat MP Jazz $135

MP10 Shattered Glass KO $135

Mp10v Optimus Prime (Voyager Sized MP10) $110

Hasbro Optimus Primal Platinum $65*

BB7 YM MP Ramjet $125

MT Striker Manus + Rioter Despotron $240

OS Warbotron Grimlock KO $50 (No Box Brand New)

MP10 Green Bape KO (OS gun - no matrix/Axe) $120*

Unicron Armada (loose & complete) ($100)*

WEI JIANG MPP10 G1 Optimus Prime $150

Takara MP Ironhide $125*

Takara MP Ratchet $125*

Mmc Hexatron (Sixshot) $135 (No Box)*

BadCube MP Insecticons (3 Pack Complete w Rough Box) $210*

HASBRO MP Grimlock $100*

XTB Axis & Shafter (TF Con Exclusives) $90*

HASBRO MP SUNSTORM $125*

Hasbro MP Acidstorm $145

BadCube Blaze $120*

KBB OS AOE Hound (Camouflage 30cm - No Box) $60*

Warbotron Bruticus Set (5 figures) $575

Hasbro MP Soundwave w 5 Tapes $300

MP Bumblebee & Spike KO $65

MP Tracks KO $65

MP Tracks (Takara) $85*

FP Springer $65*

FP MADLAW $55

KBB MP Starscream (figure w all accessories, no coronation kit, no box) $120*

KBB MP Thrust $125

UT Provider MP Octane $145

UT Allen MP Springer (missing yellow toes, no box) $100*

TW Hardhead (no box) $65*

OS Jin Biao Feral Rex Lion $35

OS Feral Rex Bird (no wings) $15

OS Feral Rex Bird (w wings) $40

OS Feral Rex Panther $10

OS Nero Rex Lion $35

OS Nero Rex Bird (w wings) $40

OS Machine Boy Powerglide (crushed bubble) $20

Maketoys Gundog Hound (toon) $150

Dx9 Hanzo Sixshot $200*



Igear



Ironhide (Medical Specialist) $100*

Ratchet (Weapons Specialist) $100*

Raptor Squadron (Thrust, Dirge, Ramjet) $350*

Brawn & Outback $80*

Brawn $45*

Gears & Swerve $80*

TF Con Guardian $35*

Seaspray $25*



Kids Logic 7 Inch DLX Megatron $80

KIDS Logic TF03 Set (Megatron, Jazz, Iron Hide, Smokescreen, Wheeljack) $125



Revoltech Starscream, Megatron, Hot Rod, Ultra Magnus (2 fists & Gun) - (no boxes) $300



