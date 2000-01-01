Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:53 AM   #1
rubadubspawn
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 18
rubadubspawn 3P MP Figures For Sale (Canada Only)
Hi All,

I'm an active member on TFW with lots of positive feedback from buyers worldwide. This thread is really just for my CDN sales - stuff I have available for local Toronto meet ups. I'm also willing to ship anywhere in Canada (cost is paid by buyer - I don't make money on this). Advantage of CDN sales is that you get the items in hand WAY faster.

I accept interact payments within Canada and typically ship within 2 days. Please see my feedback and reputation here:

FEEDBACK

All prices in CAD and relatively firm. Low ball offers ignored.

All figures brand new factory sealed unless noted with a *. Figures with a * have been opened and displayed behind glass and then returned to box. All adult owned.

PLEASE email rubadubspawn1@gmail.com if interested. I DO NOT CHECK PM's here regularly.

Thanks!

Here are the figs...



BadCube Speedbump MP Trailbreaker $125
BADCUBE LORRY MP HOIST $125
XTB Apollyon (MP Megatron) $140
KFC Junkion Brothers (MP Wreck Gar & Junkion Warrior) $235
KFC Junkion Brothers (MP Wreck Gar & Junkion Warrior) TFCon Exclusive $235*
Generation Toy J4zz MP Jazz $120
Maketoys Downbeat MP Jazz $135
MP10 Shattered Glass KO $135
Mp10v Optimus Prime (Voyager Sized MP10) $110
Hasbro Optimus Primal Platinum $65*
BB7 YM MP Ramjet $125
MT Striker Manus + Rioter Despotron $240
OS Warbotron Grimlock KO $50 (No Box Brand New)
MP10 Green Bape KO (OS gun - no matrix/Axe) $120*
Unicron Armada (loose & complete) ($100)*
WEI JIANG MPP10 G1 Optimus Prime $150
Takara MP Ironhide $125*
Takara MP Ratchet $125*
Mmc Hexatron (Sixshot) $135 (No Box)*
BadCube MP Insecticons (3 Pack Complete w Rough Box) $210*
HASBRO MP Grimlock $100*
XTB Axis & Shafter (TF Con Exclusives) $90*
HASBRO MP SUNSTORM $125*
Hasbro MP Acidstorm $145
BadCube Blaze $120*
KBB OS AOE Hound (Camouflage 30cm - No Box) $60*
Warbotron Bruticus Set (5 figures) $575
Hasbro MP Soundwave w 5 Tapes $300
MP Bumblebee & Spike KO $65
MP Tracks KO $65
MP Tracks (Takara) $85*
FP Springer $65*
FP MADLAW $55
KBB MP Starscream (figure w all accessories, no coronation kit, no box) $120*
KBB MP Thrust $125
UT Provider MP Octane $145
UT Allen MP Springer (missing yellow toes, no box) $100*
TW Hardhead (no box) $65*
OS Jin Biao Feral Rex Lion $35
OS Feral Rex Bird (no wings) $15
OS Feral Rex Bird (w wings) $40
OS Feral Rex Panther $10
OS Nero Rex Lion $35
OS Nero Rex Bird (w wings) $40
OS Machine Boy Powerglide (crushed bubble) $20
Maketoys Gundog Hound (toon) $150
Dx9 Hanzo Sixshot $200*

Igear

Ironhide (Medical Specialist) $100*
Ratchet (Weapons Specialist) $100*
Raptor Squadron (Thrust, Dirge, Ramjet) $350*
Brawn & Outback $80*
Brawn $45*
Gears & Swerve $80*
TF Con Guardian $35*
Seaspray $25*

Kids Logic 7 Inch DLX Megatron $80
KIDS Logic TF03 Set (Megatron, Jazz, Iron Hide, Smokescreen, Wheeljack) $125

Revoltech Starscream, Megatron, Hot Rod, Ultra Magnus (2 fists & Gun) - (no boxes) $300

Revoltech Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (4) KOs $150
