|
Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 New Stock Images
Courtesy of our very own Nevermore*we can share for you new stock images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3. This new Tiny Turbo changers wave surprised us with unexpected listings with no images
while back in September 2019, and then we had in-hand images of Chromia
that was spotted in Taiwan by the end of 2019. Now we finally have stock images of the display box, blind bag and all the figures in alt mode via*Deepdiscount
*and*Blowitoutahere
. The characters list and descriptions are as follows: Bumblebee*(Series 1/2 » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.