Robimus
TFcon Toronto 20th Anniversary is Underway!
Today TFcon Toronto opened its doors for its 20th Anniversary mega event!

Friday saw a full day of programming including the world famous Custom Class and Make a Wish Canada Charity Auction!

Tomorrow at 9am the full show opens for Weekend Pass Holders! Be sure to check out Canada?s largest Transformers vendor space, meet Legends like Greg Berger, Vince DiCola and Andrew Wildman, check out all the cool costumes and more!

Then repeat Sunday! Have fun!
Robimus
Re: TFcon Toronto 20th Anniversary is Underway!
Charity Auction looks like it was rolling!!!!

evenstaves
Re: TFcon Toronto 20th Anniversary is Underway!
Man that auction was a hoot! What a good time
