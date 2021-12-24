Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers voice actor Dan Gilvezan to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is very happy to announce Dan Gilvezan the voices of Bumblebee, Goldbug, Hot Spot, Outback, Rollbar, Scamper, Skids, and Snapdragon in Transformers Generation 1 will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. He is also well known for his role as Spider-Man in Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends. Dan will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time.

The post Transformers voice actor Dan Gilvezan to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



