https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/SALE/MY-WANT-LIST/



WILL BUY or TRADE for items I have for sale at:

https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/





List of wanted items:



Transformers:

G1 Sunstreaker (G1 Original)

G1 Sideswipe (G1 original or reissue ok)

Animated Wreck-gar

Takara Encore Reissue Ironhide

TF decoys (mostly decepticons)

movie 2007 Action Battler Frenzy

movie 2009 Gravity Bots Optimus



Gobots:

Rogun cap gun/pistol

Vamp

Pincher

Spay-C



80s Star Wars:

Yoda hand puppet

Ree-Yees

1980 Darth Vader figure

Han Solo figure (w camo trenchcoat)



80's MOTU Masters of the Universe:

Ram-man

Fisto

Trapjaw

Webstor

Clawful

Mekanek

Beast Man

Bashasaurus vehicle



90's TMNT:

