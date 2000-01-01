Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:54 PM   #1
Guber
Generation 2
Guber's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 138
Talking GUBER WANTS...
WANTED LIST PHOTOS HERE:
https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/SALE/MY-WANT-LIST/

WILL BUY or TRADE for items I have for sale at:
https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/


List of wanted items:

Transformers:
G1 Sunstreaker (G1 Original)
G1 Sideswipe (G1 original or reissue ok)
Animated Wreck-gar
Takara Encore Reissue Ironhide
TF decoys (mostly decepticons)
movie 2007 Action Battler Frenzy
movie 2009 Gravity Bots Optimus

Gobots:
Rogun cap gun/pistol
Vamp
Pincher
Spay-C

80s Star Wars:
Yoda hand puppet
Ree-Yees
1980 Darth Vader figure
Han Solo figure (w camo trenchcoat)

80's MOTU Masters of the Universe:
Ram-man
Fisto
Trapjaw
Webstor
Clawful
Mekanek
Beast Man
Bashasaurus vehicle

90's TMNT:
casey jones
Guber is online now
