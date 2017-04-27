Josh Burcham has shared on his Tweeter account
*a picture of *Transformers: Optimus Prime #6 Regular Cover Alternate Colors.* Josh tells us something about the alternate cover colors: “Here’s an alternate color scheme I did for the cover to Op #6. Yes, I know, I do the blue/purple/magenta thing everywhere. BUT ITS SO PRETTY*” You can check the picture after the jump, and then share your opinions at the 2005 boards.  
