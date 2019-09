Transformers Siege Seekers 3 pack found at retail

Thanks to riderman and Soundwave Superior we have confirmation that the Siege Seekers three pack is now out at Toys R Us.



This set runs for $99.99 plus taxes, and features 3 Seekers, Acid Storm, Ion Storm and Nova Storm and resembles the original G1 cartoon palette swaps.



The SKU number for this item is 073876



Happy Hunting!

Attached Thumbnails