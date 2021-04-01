Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids Official In-Hand Images



The official*TakaraTomy Transformers Twitter*have shared official in-hand images of the new**Transformers Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids. Masterpiece Skids, designed by Kojin Ono, is shown in all his glory in both modes next to his original G1 counterpart. Masterpiece Skids is already available for pre-order via our sponsors links below, so hit the links below to get your copies! Then click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board! Masterpiece MP-53 Skids pre-orders TFSource,*Entertainment Earth,*Big Bad Toy Store,*Robot Kingdom,*
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
