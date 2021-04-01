|
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids Official In-Hand Images
The official*TakaraTomy Transformers Twitter
The official TakaraTomy Transformers Twitter have shared official in-hand images of the new Transformers Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids. Masterpiece Skids, designed by Kojin Ono, is shown in all his glory in both modes next to his original G1 counterpart.
,*Entertainment Earth
,*Big Bad Toy Store
,*Robot Kingdom
,*
