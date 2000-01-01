Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:29 PM   #1
4TonMantis
Mini-Con
Join Date: Mar 2019
Location: Alberta
Posts: 8
Siege add-on kits and parts
Hey - I recently purchased a 3D printer after just getting back into collecting Transformers. Here are the projects I have been been working for the Siege figure line.

Parts are printed in colors of material I currently have on hand and shown without any paint apps. Kits are available to purchase and shipped out.

I am open to and encourage all feedback/suggestions (good or bad) and requests. Let me know what you think!

First kit to show is Ratchet
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: ratchet.jpg Views: 9 Size: 97.5 KB ID: 44968   Click image for larger version Name: ratchet2.jpg Views: 8 Size: 95.1 KB ID: 44969   Click image for larger version Name: ratchet3.jpg Views: 9 Size: 87.1 KB ID: 44970   Click image for larger version Name: ratchet4.jpg Views: 8 Size: 90.2 KB ID: 44971  
