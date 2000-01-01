Siege add-on kits and parts

Hey - I recently purchased a 3D printer after just getting back into collecting Transformers. Here are the projects I have been been working for the Siege figure line.



Parts are printed in colors of material I currently have on hand and shown without any paint apps. Kits are available to purchase and shipped out.



I am open to and encourage all feedback/suggestions (good or bad) and requests. Let me know what you think!



First kit to show is Ratchet

Attached Thumbnails