Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Color Sample Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have shared official in-hand iamges of a color sample of the upcoming*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0. The images show Starscream in his robot, alt mode and the “new” third mode with the legs extended under the jet (like a Macross Gerwalk configuration). The new images gives us a better look at the color and details of this new Masterpiece mold of the Decepticon Seeker. Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 will be released by* June/July this year and you can still pre-order it via our sponsors links below. See the new images after the » Continue Reading.
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca