Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Color Sample Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,606
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Color Sample Images


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have shared official in-hand iamges of a color sample of the upcoming*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0. The images show Starscream in his robot, alt mode and the “new” third mode with the legs extended under the jet (like a Macross Gerwalk configuration). The new images gives us a better look at the color and details of this new Masterpiece mold of the Decepticon Seeker. Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 will be released by* June/July this year and you can still pre-order it via our sponsors links below. See the new images after the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Color Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:43 AM   #2
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 830
Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Color Sample Images
Looks coo but not 300/400 coo
OptimusB38 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Third Party iGear Mini Warriors - MW-02 - RAGER - Loose - Not Huffer
Transformers
New Transformers Hasbro Megatron Studio Series 13 Combat Version Action Figure
Transformers
Vintage 1987 Hasbro / Takara Chromedome Transformer
Transformers
Transformers kingdom blackarachnia Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers TRIGGERHAPPY w. BLOWPIPE Titans Return New MOSC
Transformers
Transformers MISFIRE w. AIMLESS Titans Return New MOSC
Transformers
VENOM 2008 HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS TRANSFORMERS CROSSOVERS CAR - LOOSE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:17 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.