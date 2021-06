Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Color Sample Images

The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have shared official in-hand iamges of a color sample of the upcoming*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0. The images show Starscream in his robot, alt mode and the "new" third mode with the legs extended under the jet (like a Macross Gerwalk configuration). The new images gives us a better look at the color and details of this new Masterpiece mold of the Decepticon Seeker. Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 will be released by* June/July this year and you can still pre-order it via our sponsors links below.