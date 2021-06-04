|
First Look At Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe & Core Packaging
To our surprise, the new*Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe & Core have showed up in Singapore, giving us our first look at the packaging of these highly anticipated figures. Kingdom Deluxe Tracks, Wingfinger, Scopornok and Wheeljack (Earthrise repack) and Core Class Soundwave and Dracodon (their wave partners are Starscream and Optimus Prime) are being sold via some specialty stores
and online sellers
in Singapore. Deluxes are offered mostly as a set of 4, but this means that these figures should be available at Singapore retail soon. See the new images after the break and then share your impressions » Continue Reading.
The post First Look At Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe & Core Packaging
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca