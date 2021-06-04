Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:22 AM
First Look At Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe & Core Packaging


To our surprise, the new*Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe &#38; Core have showed up in Singapore, giving us our first look at the packaging of these highly anticipated figures. Kingdom Deluxe Tracks, Wingfinger, Scopornok and Wheeljack (Earthrise repack) and Core Class Soundwave and Dracodon (their wave partners are Starscream and Optimus Prime) are being sold via some specialty stores and online sellers in Singapore. Deluxes are offered mostly as a set of 4, but this means that these figures should be available at Singapore retail soon. See the new images after the break and then share your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

