Studio Series SS-20 Bumblebee Retro Pop HIghway Vol. 2 Spotted At Game Stop



Thank to 2005 Boards member*rave9*for giving us the heads up that the*Studio Series SS-20 Bumblebee Retro Pop HIghway Vol. 2 has been spotted At Game Stop. This is a nice surprise for Studio Series collectors indeed. This pack brings us the SS-18 VW Beetle Bumblebee in a great gold deco and packed with the former Japanese exclusive dino-cassettes molds Uriad and Zauru and it was available to order only via online retailer so far. It was found at a Game Stop store in Mountain View, California for $69.99.*Curiously, the sticker on the box is labeled as “SDCC Bumblebee VW Goldbug



Thank to 2005 Boards member*rave9*for giving us the heads up that the*Studio Series SS-20 Bumblebee Retro Pop HIghway Vol. 2 has been spotted At Game Stop. This is a nice surprise for Studio Series collectors indeed. This pack brings us the SS-18 VW Beetle Bumblebee in a great gold deco and packed with the former Japanese exclusive dino-cassettes molds Uriad and Zauru and it was available to order only via online retailer so far. It was found at a Game Stop store in Mountain View, California for $69.99.*Curiously, the sticker on the box is labeled as "SDCC Bumblebee VW Goldbug





