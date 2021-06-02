Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Fans Toys FT-47 Rig (Masterpiece Scale Huffer) Color Prototype


Via friend site and sponsor TFSource we can share for you*images of the color prototype of their FT-47 Rig (Masterpiece Scale Huffer). We have a great cartoon-accurate rendition of the grumpy Autobot warrior for the Masterpiece scale.*This figure stands 6.3-inches tall in robot mode and features a good level of poseability and an shiny finishing. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the new images. Pre-orders are already available via TFSource on this link. It’s expected for release by December this year. See all the images after the break an then join to the ongoing discussion* &#187; Continue Reading.

