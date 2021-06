Fans Toys FT-47 Rig (Masterpiece Scale Huffer) Color Prototype

Via friend site and sponsor TFSource we can share for you*images of the color prototype of their FT-47 Rig (Masterpiece Scale Huffer). We have a great cartoon-accurate rendition of the grumpy Autobot warrior for the Masterpiece scale.*This figure stands 6.3-inches tall in robot mode and features a good level of poseability and an shiny finishing. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the new images. Pre-orders are already available via TFSource on this link . It’s expected for release by December this year. See all the images after the break an then join to the ongoing discussion* » Continue Reading. The post Fans Toys FT-47 Rig (Masterpiece Scale Huffer) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM