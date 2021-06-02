|
Fans Toys FT-47 Rig (Masterpiece Scale Huffer) Color Prototype
Via friend site and sponsor TFSource
we can share for you*images of the color prototype of their FT-47 Rig (Masterpiece Scale Huffer). We have a great cartoon-accurate rendition of the grumpy Autobot warrior for the Masterpiece scale.*This figure stands 6.3-inches tall in robot mode and features a good level of poseability and an shiny finishing. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the new images. Pre-orders are already available via TFSource on this link
. It’s expected for release by December this year. See all the images after the break an then join to the ongoing discussion* » Continue Reading.
The post Fans Toys FT-47 Rig (Masterpiece Scale Huffer) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca