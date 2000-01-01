Raising funds to buy ridiculous MP44 lol.
Shipping at buyers expense but willing to help. Etransfer preferred but PayPal good plus 3%.
Titans Return Leader Class Powermaster Optimus Prime
$45
MIB complete with card and instructions
https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...6T2KsqIwFn0gch
https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...8e3kjN-NlCIICw
Titans Return Laser Optimus Prime
$30
MIB complete with card and instructions
https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared..._A1TIAesg9seq5
https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...pLjm6-A-eX9rqZ
Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP10
MISB
$250
https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...6jeWtrlH23zZZL
https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...-vRSsus_Os4tg2
Takara Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP10
MIB first run complete with all accessories and instructions. Includes limited edition factory painter fingerprint edition trailer....
$290
https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...uRYERGuIkrPAzf
https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...6pJSUmErKMxotY
https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...N_o8D2rJytX8vS