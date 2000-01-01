Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 10:58 PM   #1
UltraMarknus
Springer Fanboy
UltraMarknus's Ebay Auctions
UltraMarknus's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 2,120
Primes for a Prime Sale
Raising funds to buy ridiculous MP44 lol.

Shipping at buyers expense but willing to help. Etransfer preferred but PayPal good plus 3%.

Titans Return Leader Class Powermaster Optimus Prime
$45
MIB complete with card and instructions

https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...6T2KsqIwFn0gch

https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...8e3kjN-NlCIICw

Titans Return Laser Optimus Prime
$30
MIB complete with card and instructions

https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared..._A1TIAesg9seq5

https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...pLjm6-A-eX9rqZ

Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP10
MISB
$250

https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...6jeWtrlH23zZZL

https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...-vRSsus_Os4tg2

Takara Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP10
MIB first run complete with all accessories and instructions. Includes limited edition factory painter fingerprint edition trailer....
$290

https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...uRYERGuIkrPAzf

https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...6pJSUmErKMxotY

https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...N_o8D2rJytX8vS
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=ultramarknus
