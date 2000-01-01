UltraMarknus Springer Fanboy Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 2,120

Primes for a Prime Sale



Shipping at buyers expense but willing to help. Etransfer preferred but PayPal good plus 3%.



Titans Return Leader Class Powermaster Optimus Prime

$45

MIB complete with card and instructions



https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...6T2KsqIwFn0gch



https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...8e3kjN-NlCIICw



Titans Return Laser Optimus Prime

$30

MIB complete with card and instructions



https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared..._A1TIAesg9seq5



https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...pLjm6-A-eX9rqZ



Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP10

MISB

$250



https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...6jeWtrlH23zZZL



https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...-vRSsus_Os4tg2



Takara Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP10

MIB first run complete with all accessories and instructions. Includes limited edition factory painter fingerprint edition trailer....

$290



https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...uRYERGuIkrPAzf



https://www.amazon.com/photos/shared...6pJSUmErKMxotY



