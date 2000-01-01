Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:01 PM   #1
Slustor
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 77
Alternator Lot
Selling my lot of Alternators. All car are complete and in great condition, most also include instructions.

I am asking 220 for the lot of 11. Open to offers.

I can ship to anywhere in north america or meet up in Toronto, Canada.

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0127.jpg Views: 7 Size: 92.2 KB ID: 36395
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0126.jpg Views: 6 Size: 94.6 KB ID: 36396
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0128.jpg Views: 6 Size: 93.5 KB ID: 36397
