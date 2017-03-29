Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Optimus Prime #6 Cover


Artist Kei Zama on Twtitter*has shared the cover for IDW’s Optimus Prime #6 (both in pencils and colors). A really nice cover featuring Optimsu Prime and Sky Lynx with Metroplex on the back. Starting with her series of covers for IDWs Transformer line in September 2015, Kei sama has rapidly gained a large fan following, due to her mean and gritty artistic style, as well as her stunning commission work. Following on from her cover work, she is now bringing the continuing adventures of Optimus Prime to life (along with writer John Barber and colourist Josh Burcham) in his &#187; Continue Reading.

