|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Private Smokesc
Wave 4 reveals are coming in hot, with this one of Private Smokescreen courtesy of Boom!
Studios Vice President of Marketing Arune Singh
. What are your special ops plans for this soldier? After reviewing the attached artwork, join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Private Smokescreen
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.