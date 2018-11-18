|
Ripley?s Bumblebee Garage Campaign In Chile. Win A Bumblebee Arcade Cabinet
We have great news for fans in Chile. Retail chain Ripley is holding a great new campaign: Ripley’s*Bumblebee Garage. You could win a Bumblebee Arcade cabinet. Chile joins the buzz thanks to Ripley stores. The promotion is available via Ripley Chile Website
. The site features a gallery of Bumblebee movie toys, wallpapers, mini-games, and the trailer of the movie. It also promotes a contest to win a cool Bumblebee Arcade. Rules are as follows: Buy any Transformers product from November 15th to December 24th at selected Ripley stores in Mall Florida Center, Parque Arauco, Marina Arauco and Plaza Egaña » Continue Reading.
