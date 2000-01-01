Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:55 PM
#
1
StarScreamix
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Cybertron
Posts: 50
Looking to sell a bunch of CHUGs
Is there a general avg price that ppl use for loose but complete CHUGs? Planning on either selling them locally or bringing them to the convention in January.
My Reference Thread
StarScreamix
Today, 02:20 PM
#
2
ssjgoku22
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 152
Re: Looking to sell a bunch of CHUGs
You could compare them with the prices on Transformerland.com. That should give you somewhat of a good estimate of what your figures are worth.
ssjgoku22
Today, 02:25 PM
#
3
Nocturn
Riff from "Into the Void"
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 4,782
Re: Looking to sell a bunch of CHUGs
$5-10 for Basics/Legends, $5-15 for Deluxes, $10-25 on Voyagers, $30-50 on Leaders seems pretty common.
Certain figures pull more though, some easily fetch more than their original MSRP.
BST Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=8894
Nocturn
