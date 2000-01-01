Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:55 PM   #1
StarScreamix
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Cybertron
Posts: 50
Looking to sell a bunch of CHUGs
Is there a general avg price that ppl use for loose but complete CHUGs? Planning on either selling them locally or bringing them to the convention in January.
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 152
Re: Looking to sell a bunch of CHUGs
You could compare them with the prices on Transformerland.com. That should give you somewhat of a good estimate of what your figures are worth.
Old Today, 02:25 PM   #3
Nocturn
Riff from "Into the Void"
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 4,782
Re: Looking to sell a bunch of CHUGs
$5-10 for Basics/Legends, $5-15 for Deluxes, $10-25 on Voyagers, $30-50 on Leaders seems pretty common.

Certain figures pull more though, some easily fetch more than their original MSRP.
