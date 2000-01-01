Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:09 PM   #1
Mike
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Peterborough
Posts: 695
Masterpiece Movie Prime and Bumblebee for sale
Due to the ever growing slowness of MPM releases, I decided I'm going to sell my MPM-03 and MPM-04 Prime and Bumblebee and start a collection of Studio Series instead. I'd just like to get all the characters some time in my life time lol


Both figures were opened and displayed in a smoke free pet free home, transformed once or twice, very minty shape, and the boxes are very minty shape as well.


MPM04 Optimus Prime $80

MPM03 Bumblebee $60


Shipping is extra.
Last edited by Mike; Today at 02:17 PM.
