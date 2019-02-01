Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron
Marvel Legends Spider-Man Vs Kraven 2-Pack Out In Canada.
Spotted at *Toys R Us* is the Target Exclusive 2-Pack. With Black Suite *Spider-Man* and *Kraven*. Happy Hunting!! Pun Intended! *** TRU...

Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
alternatorfan
Re: Marvel Legends Spider-Man Vs Kraven 2-Pack Out In Canada.
There is several at toys r us in manitoba.
