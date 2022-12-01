Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,124

Transformers Legacy: Evolution Wave 5 Deluxes released in Canada MotionBlue for letting us know that Transformers Legacy: Evolution Wave 5 Deluxes have been released in Canada.



The wave consists of Shrapnel, Crashbar, Animated Universe Prowl, and Crosscut.



The sighting was made at a GameStop in Alberta.



The wave consists of Shrapnel, Crashbar, Animated Universe Prowl, and Crosscut.

The sighting was made at a GameStop in Alberta.

