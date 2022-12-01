|
Transformers Legacy: Evolution Wave 5 Deluxes released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member MotionBlue
for letting us know that Transformers Legacy: Evolution Wave 5 Deluxes
have been released in Canada.
The wave consists of Shrapnel
, Crashbar
, Animated Universe Prowl
, and Crosscut
.
The sighting was made at a GameStop in Alberta.
Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
