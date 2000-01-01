vjcheng Generation 2 Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Toronto Posts: 129

[SELL] SDCC 2014 Dinobots+Amazon Slog "Sludge" + SDCC2018 TCG Promos Hey everyone, so I have two SDCC exclusives up for sale.



#1 SDCC2014 Dinobots+Amazon Slog, $180CAD

I have had this set of the Bayverse movie Dinobots in a G1 colour scheme for the last six years but have decided it takes up far too much space in my cabinet.



I purchased it for $159.99 retail from a friend who attended SDCC 2014 but that's not even including the cost of her shipping it to the east coast, it's a large box, or the Amazon Slog "Sludge" in G1 colors included but as I haven't worked in three years and space is also a premium. I'm looking to sell both for $180CAD.



The box on both has been opened to inspect the contents but nothing has ever been taken out or transformed. I am the original owner of both and I do not smoke, my home is smoke free and I have no pets. Both have been in a cabinet away from direct sunlight so there is no UV damage.



I'm open to negotiation if you have some figures I want. Missing a ton of Siege stuff. I bought the set because of the Mount St. Hilary playset, arguably the best part. Prefer to meet downtown but can travel along TTC.



#2 SDCC2018 TCG Promo Pack, $220CAD

I have a brand new unopened TCG promo pack from before the Transformers trading card game launched. This pack includes four cards:

Cliffjumper – Renegade Warrior

Slipstream – Strategic Seeker

All-Out Attack

Tandem Targeting System



I purchased it because of the gorgeous artwork of Slipstream (big fan of Seekers) and wanted to frame it but couldn't bring myself to tear the pack, which displays an alternate artwork of Slipstream so I just left it in my collection. I know all four are highly desirable for those playing the TCG so here's your chance to grab pack fresh cards. I know two of the cards were recently reprinted in the Energon Edition, which retails for $199USD, and as far as I know, it doesn't have the two battle cards from this set and the artwork of Cliffjumper and Slipstream is also different so I'll price it at $220CAD. I'm open to lowering the price if you also have Siege figures I need.

