Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,705

Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 2 DVD ? Overloaded



Another new Transformers: Robots In Disguise DVD release is set for Australia. Titled as ‘Overloaded’, the release contains just one DVD with a 110 minute running time; which we expect to be the first 6 episodes of Season 2. Description: After the Primes regain the portions of their Sparks they lent Optimus Prime for his battle with Megatronus Optimus finds himself weaker than anyone expected! The weakened Optimus must learn to contribute in ways other than combat if his team is to bring down the Decepticons, meanwhile Bumblebee decides to divide the remaining Autobots into Home and Away teams to



The post







More... Another new Transformers: Robots In Disguise DVD release is set for Australia. Titled as ‘Overloaded’, the release contains just one DVD with a 110 minute running time; which we expect to be the first 6 episodes of Season 2. Description: After the Primes regain the portions of their Sparks they lent Optimus Prime for his battle with Megatronus Optimus finds himself weaker than anyone expected! The weakened Optimus must learn to contribute in ways other than combat if his team is to bring down the Decepticons, meanwhile Bumblebee decides to divide the remaining Autobots into Home and Away teams to » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 2 DVD – Overloaded appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________