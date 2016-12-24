Another new Transformers: Robots In Disguise DVD release is set for Australia. Titled as ‘Overloaded’, the release contains just one DVD with a 110 minute running time; which we expect to be the first 6 episodes of Season 2. Description: After the Primes regain the portions of their Sparks they lent Optimus Prime for his battle with Megatronus Optimus finds himself weaker than anyone expected! The weakened Optimus must learn to contribute in ways other than combat if his team is to bring down the Decepticons, meanwhile Bumblebee decides to divide the remaining Autobots into Home and Away teams to » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 2 DVD – Overloaded
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...