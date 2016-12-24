Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,705

Transformers Earth Wars ? Deathsaurus and Star Saber Revealed



Via their Facebook page, the Transformers Earth Wars team have posted a teaser video featuring two fan-favorites from the Japanese Victory cartoon! Star Saber and Deathsaurus have been unveiled after being briefly teased a few times in-game and will be making their way to the war on Earth soon enough! Unfortunately, there is no set date for when these two will be hitting the game, but chances are they’ll be here next weekend to help ring in the new year! In the meantime, check out the awesome video below which features the two warriors facing off with some retro Japanese



