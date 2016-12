Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,705

Combiner Wars Sky Lynx Spotted at German Retail



After the better part of a year, collectors in Germany can rejoice as Combiner Wars Sky Lynx has finally hit German retail in*Müller stores all around! This also means Onslaught will be more prevalent on shelves as Sky Lynx’s wavemate. In addition to Germany, Austria may also have finally received the long-awaited voyager figure! Keep your eyes peeled, and happy hunting, TFW!



The post







More... After the better part of a year, collectors in Germany can rejoice as Combiner Wars Sky Lynx has finally hit German retail in*Müller stores all around! This also means Onslaught will be more prevalent on shelves as Sky Lynx’s wavemate. In addition to Germany, Austria may also have finally received the long-awaited voyager figure! Keep your eyes peeled, and happy hunting, TFW!The post Combiner Wars Sky Lynx Spotted at German Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________