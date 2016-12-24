Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 10:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Robots In Disguise 2015 Combiner Force Activators at US Retail


Thanks to boards member sdtessmann, we have our first sighting of RID 2015 Combiner Force Activators Bumblebee and Strongarm at US retail! The two come with Stuntwing and Trickout respectively, two minicons that give our Autobot heroes an overhaul in armor and weaponry. These two were spotted at a Target in Brookfield, Wisconsin, so they’ve already made their way to the Midwest. Good luck and happy hunting, TFW!

The post Robots In Disguise 2015 Combiner Force Activators at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



