Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,705

Robots In Disguise 2015 Combiner Force Activators at US Retail



Thanks to boards member sdtessmann, we have our first sighting of RID 2015 Combiner Force Activators Bumblebee and Strongarm at US retail! The two come with Stuntwing and Trickout respectively, two minicons that give our Autobot heroes an overhaul in armor and weaponry. These two were spotted at a Target in Brookfield, Wisconsin, so they’ve already made their way to the Midwest. Good luck and happy hunting, TFW!



The post







More... Thanks to boards member sdtessmann, we have our first sighting of RID 2015 Combiner Force Activators Bumblebee and Strongarm at US retail! The two come with Stuntwing and Trickout respectively, two minicons that give our Autobot heroes an overhaul in armor and weaponry. These two were spotted at a Target in Brookfield, Wisconsin, so they’ve already made their way to the Midwest. Good luck and happy hunting, TFW!The post Robots In Disguise 2015 Combiner Force Activators at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________