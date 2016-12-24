Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,705

David Kaye ? Annual Christmas Greetings Video



It’s that time of year again, Transformers fans; and as is tradition, beloved voice actor, David Kaye, wishes the Transformer fandom a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year through Beast Wars Megatron. However Kaye likes to make something new each holiday season so as to stay fresh, and this year Megatron covers Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” while thinking of Optimus. Enjoy the video, and have safe and happy holidays, TFW!



