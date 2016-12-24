Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 10:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,705
David Kaye ? Annual Christmas Greetings Video


It’s that time of year again, Transformers fans; and as is tradition, beloved voice actor, David Kaye, wishes the Transformer fandom a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year through Beast Wars Megatron. However Kaye likes to make something new each holiday season so as to stay fresh, and this year Megatron covers Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” while thinking of Optimus. Enjoy the video, and have safe and happy holidays, TFW!

The post David Kaye – Annual Christmas Greetings Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
