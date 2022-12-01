Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > TFcon Discussion
Reload this Page Favor - Pick Something up!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:49 PM   #1
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
freakx2001's Ebay Auctions
freakx2001's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 435
Favor - Pick Something up!
Curious if anyone in the mid-town Toronto (Yonge and Davisville area) would be willing to pick something up for me and bring it to TFcon (Saturday or Sunday).

If you're able to help. Please send me a message, so we can work something out.

Thanks a bunch
freakx2001 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
tfcon, tfcon 2023

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.