Legacy Evolution Deluxe Crosscut First Look



Continuing our recent string of Transformers figure leaks is a new one coming to us this morning from Daimchoc, this time of the upcoming Legacy Evolution Deluxe Crosscut! As many had expected, Crosscut is indeed a reuse of the Skids/Burnout mold painted in his OG silver/red color scheme. He’s shown off here in his bot and vehicle modes along with a look at his accessories. Check it out after the break!



