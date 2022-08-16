Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Kabam*have delivered their June update to*Transformers: Forged to Fight*players, and we have a very nice new addition to the ranks:*G1 Sunstreaker Sunstreaker*is coming in a slightly modernized robot mode with a classic G1 alt mode. He’s already available, so don?t miss the chance to add him to your ultimate squad. The full Bot Intel Report can be found*here*at the official*Forged To Fight*website. You can also read on for the full profile and stats after the jump. Don?t forget to join to the discussion about this character on the 2005 Boards! BOT INTEL REPORT ? SUNSTREAKER Add SUNSTREAKER &#187; Continue Reading.

