Today, 10:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
DNA Design DK-37B Legacy Laser Optimus Prime Upgrade Kit


DNA Design*is giving us another update via*Facebook account, now revealing images of their*DK-37B Legacy Laser Optimus Prime Upgrade Kit. This is an inevitable black redeco of*DNA?s*DK-37 Legacy Laser Optimus Prime upgrade kit to go with the new Legacy Velocitron RID Universe Scourge. This kit includes a plethora of extra weapons and parts, articulated hand and*some new pieces for his trailer that make for a more impressive base/battle station mode and even allow it to be wielded in robot mode. It’s expected to be released in October 2022. Check all the mirrored images on this news post and let &#187; Continue Reading.

Today, 11:08 AM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Re: DNA Design DK-37B Legacy Laser Optimus Prime Upgrade Kit
Hurm, as with most DNA kits, there's a few pieces I like and a bunch that don't particularly matter to me

Guess we'll see what the damage is when it hits all the usual sites
