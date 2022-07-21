Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
DNA Design DK-35P Premium Finish SS-03 Voyager Megatron Upgrade Kit


Third Party company DNA Design, via their Facebook account, have posted up images of a new upgrade kit: DK-34 Upgrade Kit for DK-35P Premium Finish SS-03 Voyager Megatron. This new kit is a redeco of DNA's DK-34 upgrade kit for Studio Series SS-54 Megatron to match the new Takara Tomy Premium finish release. It consists of the following new parts: New chest piece. New extendable arm cannon. Easy to install and the new parts don't interfere with the transformation. This kit is expected for release by October 2022.

The post DNA Design DK-35P Premium Finish SS-03 Voyager Megatron Upgrade Kit appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



